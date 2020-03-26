Metro-area hospitals taking donations to combat coronavirus crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health care systems worldwide are experiencing shortages of commonly-used items, like hand sanitizer.

Oklahoma hospitals are also battling the shortage and are in need of donations.

Six health systems, including AllianceHealth Midwest, INTEGRIS Health, Mercy Health, Norman Regional Health System, OU Medicine and SSM Health St. Anthony are welcoming donations of items that may be available at consumer retailers.

For safety reasons, all materials should be unopened and in their original packaging.

Priority items include:

Hand sanitizer (individual and pump bottles)

Sanitizing/bleach wipes

Alcohol pad wipes

Isopropyl alcohol

Goggles, face shields and safety glasses

Thermometers (display digital or forehead models)

Face masks, in particular N95 Medical Masks or NIOSH-certified N95 Respirators (such as painter’s masks)

Latex gloves

Protective isolation gowns

When making donations, you are asked to practice social distancing.

Below are donation and drop-off details for each health system:

AllianceHealth : Midwest Main Entrance, 2825 Parklawn Dr., Midwest City; donations welcome anytime. Call 405-610-1406 with questions.

INTEGRIS Health : Drop-off locations are located at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, 3300 Northwest Expressway, in the east parking lot, and INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, 4401 S. Western Ave., in the northeast parking lot.

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City : McAuley Building located on the campus of Mercy Hospital: 4205 McAuley Blvd., Oklahoma City; donations welcome seven days a week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call 405-752-3125 or email donationsformercy@mercy.net with questions.

Norman Regional Hospital : South Entrance, 901 N. Porter Ave., Norman; donations welcome Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; call 405-307-1077 or email NRHFoundation@nrh-ok.com with questions.

OU Medicine : Outpatient Surgery entrance, 700 NE 13th St., Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; the main entrance valet of The Children's Hospital, 1200 North Children's Avenue, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Child Life and Volunteers staff will be at the entrance and will be happy to take your donation; OU Medical Center Edmond, Ambulatory Surgery Entrance on the north side of the hospital, S. Bryant Ave., 6 a.m. – noon. Call 405-271-1234 or email giving@oumedicine.com with questions.

SSM Health St. Anthony: SSM Health St. Anthony Foundation; 601 NW 11th Street, Monday-Friday 8:30 am – 4pm. Call 405-272-7070 with questions or to make arrangements for drop-off or pick-up after hours.