Metro charter school donates hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes to senior citizens

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro charter school is helping one of the most vulnerable populations in the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday, John Rex Charter School (JRCS) donated 150 bottles of hand sanitizer and 150 containers of Clorox wipes to Bellevue Health and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing center in Oklahoma City.

The leadership team at JRCS decided to donate the supplies to help high-risk community members stay safe and healthy because the JRCS building is closed for the remainder of the school year.

John Rex Charter School drops off 150 bottles of hand sanitizer and 150 containers of Clorox wipes to Bellevue Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“We are thankful we had these materials on-hand and were able to donate them to make a positive difference in these challenging times,” said Heather Zacarias, JRCS interim superintendent. “We encourage other schools with a surplus of sanitization supplies to do their part in helping protect the most vulnerable citizens of our community.”