Metro chase spanning several cities continued despite truck rollover

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Even a rollover couldn’t stop a metro man from trying to outrun the law.

A chase Monday afternoon spanned several miles and shut down part of a major interstate.

The chase, started in McLoud when police tried to pull 43-year-old Floyd Grass over.

“He took off from the get go,” said Chief Wes Elliott with the McLoud Police Department.

McLoud police say they were already tracking the driver long before they tried to stop him.

“The officer was watching an area that was known for some drug activity,” said Chief Elliott.

The driver, left the area and immediately broke a traffic law, prompting police to pull him over.

“The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed,” said Chief Elliott.

The driver wound through McLoud and Midwest City and eventually hopped onto I-40 heading west. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol weren’t far behind him and were ready with stop sticks.

“Highway troopers tried to do a tactical vehicle intervention which was semi successful,” said Captain Paul Timmons, with OHP.

The driver lost control and swerved through multiple lanes before hitting a guard rail and flipping his truck completely over.

“Thought the pursuit was over right there,” said Chief Elliott.

But the driver wasn’t done, continuing to drive at extremely slow speeds. Police say his car was crippled with mechanical issues.

Tami Kiezel, who works nearby, was standing at her window watching as this all unfolded.

“You could hear all the police sirens going off the helicopters up above…I was looking out the window and I saw the truck go by that had been flipped. And smashed with all the windows go out,” said Kiezel.

Kiezel says she watched from afar as Chopper Four captured the arrest from above.

“I’ve never seen anything like this out in front of here…What in the world did they do? Is it a stolen vehicle? The world’s crazy right now,” said Kiezel.

Police say the two were both arrested at the scene and no one was injured.

There is no information currently on what charges the two could possibly face.