Metro couple makes the most of it after big wedding cancelled due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A metro couple who was set to get married on Wednesday decided postponing their vows wasn’t an option.

“It still doesn’t feel like we’re getting married today,” said Kodiak Schuh, the groom.

Schuh and his fiancee, Makayla Sweeney, were all set to say their “I do’s” at the Boathouse District on Wednesday evening.

“We were going to get married at the CHK Central Boathouse,” Sweeney said.

The couple paid for their wedding themselves, saving for over a year and a half after their engagement in October 2018.

“Everybody knew except for me. I had no idea,” Sweeney said. “At least it was a good lie.”

But as the coronavirus first began to spread across the U.S., their plans came crashing to a halt.

“It was just a roller-coaster of whether we were going to get to do it or not because nobody knew for sure,” Schuh said.

The pair is now biting the bullet and canceling the big ceremony. But that didn’t mean they had to cancel everything.

“We had just decided this day was really important to us. We were just going to get married anyway. Whatever it took,” Sweeney said.

Deciding to move forward, but just with a change of perspective. Instead, they’re going to get married in Sweeney’s grandparents’ backyard, with just an officiant and a few witnesses.

Showing all that really matters is this day with each other.

“It just seems right to go ahead and continue on with it,” Schuh said.

“My sister is gonna try to do our photography. My other sister is gonna do my hair. Everybody has just kind of stepped up and it really means a lot to us,” Sweeney said.

While the couple tells KFOR they are disappointed they couldn’t get married in front of all their family and friends, they will be holding a reception a year from now.