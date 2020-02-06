Metro drivers struggle with snow and icy conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – AAA answered hundred of calls around the Oklahoma City Metro on Wednesday.

There were fender benders, vans rolled on their sides, and cars stuck in ditches.

AAA says this is just par for the course anytime winter weather hits the Metro.

“There’s just a lot of stuff you can’t control. The slush that will pull you off into a rut,” AAA Driver Alan Green said. “A lot of times people are just off on the side in a ditch. People trusting 4-wheel drive too much.”

Green says most drivers make the same mistakes when they aren’t used to driving in snow and ice conditions.

“Just speeding. People being too close to other people, not respecting it, and driving too fast,” Green said. “You just have to slow down and keep your distance.”

One of the drivers Green had to go help Jurod Wickware.

Jurod says he pulled over on the side of the road because people were driving too fast, but when he tried to get back on the road he slid back into a ditch.

“Pulled over, tried to start it back up, but those low profile tires are not made for the snow,” Wickware said. “So I slid off to the side, and here I am.”

Wickware says he’s from Chicago so he thought he would be okay, but fortunately, his Charger was just stuck and not damaged.

“It’s not 18 inches or 20 inches of snow like in Illinois, so I figured I could drive in this. No, stay at home folks,” Wickware said. “Thank you guys for profiling this and embarrassing me.”

AAA can’t get to everyone though.

John Mosburg had some trouble getting his Miata up an icy hill.

Fortunately for him, News 4’s Chris McBee was there and actually helped him push his car.

Something he was thankful for.

“Not just that a news wagon was behind me, but a news wagon that was manned by someone who instead, he didn’t flip out his camera and say look at the snownado this poor idiot,” Mosburg told News 4. “No, he got out and he pushed my damn car.”