OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A recent social media post by a Metropolitan Library employee stated the library system was removing books from its collection after a customer complained that two specific children’s books were not age appropriate.

The two books in question are titled “A is for Activist” by Innosanto Nagara and “Our Skin: A first conversation about race” by Megan Madison.

The library system put out a press release stating that while a total of six remaining board books for both titles, for children aged 3 to 5, were removed, multiple copies of the same titles remain available for check-out in easy-read picture books, for children aged 5 to 7.

The library system included the following statement in the press release:

“The Metropolitan Library System takes our mission to connect our diverse communities with resources and experiences to educate and enrich lives very seriously. We also believe that intellectual freedom – for a customer to be able to read what they want, when they want – is one worth fighting for. We have not removed either book from the collection, or even moved it from its original location on our shelves. We just made the decision about which format to carry. We have no intention to remove these books – or any books – from the collection.”