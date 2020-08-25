Metro man arrested after attempting to rape woman in her own shower

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say a woman was showering in her Northwest Oklahoma City home when a man broke in and threatened to kill her, while the woman’s husband and children were in a different room.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s department arrested Antonio Nedio early Monday morning.

“It’s uncomfortable now just being out in the front yard,” neighbor Linda Metcaff said. “Oh, we very well could’ve been the target.”

Police say Linda Metcaff’s backyard shed was used as a hideout in a terrifying plan.

Detectives believe Nedio was hiding out in Linda’s shed watching her neighbor next door.

“We came out and found the shed partially closed and all the chairs on the back porch disturbed,” Metcaff said.

According to OKCPD, Angelo Nedio hopped a fence and slipped through the back door at a home near Northwest 68th and Harvard. Nedio allegedly went straight to the bathroom where a woman was showering.

According to court documents, Nedio “covered the 39-year-old woman’s mouth so she wouldn’t scream” before “demanding sexual acts” and “threatening to kill her”.

The whole time the woman’s husband and their two young children were just feet away.

Her husband eventually heard the struggle and wrestled Nedio out the door.

“They actually seem to know who the person was,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

That’s because in the days before, a man who appears to be Nedio was caught on the family’s front porch camera.

Earlier in the week, the family even offered the suspect to come inside for a glass of water.

Neighbor Linda Metcaff says she also never thought twice about these friendly favors.

“He would always offer to put the trash cans up and if we had stuff in our cars, he would ask to help load them,” Metcaff said. “The more I learn about the man I hear that he is only helpful to women.”

Nedio is sitting in the Oklahoma County Jail. He is awaiting forcible rape and burglary charges.

The victim’s family released this statement to KFOR:

“Our family is incredibly thankful that this terrifying incident didn’t end in tragedy. We urge our neighbors to be alert, make sure their homes are secure and look out for each other. That includes making sure any neighbors or family members struggling with mental health or substance abuse problems get help. The police worked quickly to bring him into custody safely and swiftly.”

