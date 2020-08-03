Metro man taken to hospital after falling into garbage truck

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a local man is lucky to be alive after landing in the back of a garbage truck early Monday morning.
According to authorities on scene, a resident in the neighborhood could hear the man screaming inside the back of the truck and informed the driver that someone was in the bed.
The man was taken to the hospital to get checked out. Thankfully, the man only had bumps and bruises.
How he ended up in the back of the garbage truck is unknown at this time.
