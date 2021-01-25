Metro nursing home employee accused of using residents to steal drugs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A northwest Oklahoma City nursing home employee is under investigation after being accused of using the home’s residents to steal opioids through fraudulent prescription refill requests.

“It’s another way of preying on the elderly,” MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police Department told News 4.

According to the police report, the suspect in this case was an employee of Heritage at Brandon Place Nursing Center.

The Director of Nursing told police last week that the employee “made around 30 prescription refill requests for OXY-10mg for patients of the home who were not prescribed this medication since April of 2020.”



The report alleges the employee would “electronically send it to the physician’s office, then call the physician and have the prescription sent to their pharmacy in Texas.”

“All of the narcotics shipped to the nursing facility,” Knight said. “That shipment was being intercepted by the nursing home employee.”

Knight told KFOR early in the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time, which is why police are not naming the employee.

However, several charges are possible.



“It’s not just the fact that this person is illegally filling these drugs and intercepting them, but obviously they’re either using them or selling them,” Knight said.

Shortly after police spoke with management at the home last week, News 4 received an anonymous call from someone inside, claiming that the employee was an administrator.



The report reads, “When the staff became wise to what was happening, the facility suspended” the employee and “she later resigned.”

“It will be up to the D.A. as to what charges get filed, but we are certainly looking at a number of crimes here going on,” Knight said.

KFOR left a message with management at Heritage at Brandon Place to see if they would like to comment on the investigation and we have not heard back.