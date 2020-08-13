Metro schools working on safety measures for fall sports

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With kids headed back to schools across the metro in the next few weeks, districts are still working on plans for Fall athletics.

“We are requiring all of our spectators that enter our facilities to wear a mask. We are also asking our crowds to socially distance themselves,” said Robert Foreman, Mustang Schools Director of Athletics.

Mustang Public Schools is laying out their athletic plans for the fall.

“We’ve required all of our athletes to wear a mask all summer long. Indoors and outdoors. Outdoors football is allowed to take their masks off during high intensity training,” Foreman said.

All players are also being temperature checked and asked if they’re experiencing COVID-related symptoms.

While so far there hasn’t been a restriction on crowd sizes, Foreman says that could change.

“I think 50% is probably what we will decide on in Mustang. It’s not set in stone. We’ll have those conversations as we get a little closer,” Foreman said.

And by closer, he means to football. While practices are in full swing, games haven’t started yet– leaving the school time to fine tune.

Across the metro– Edmond Schools announcing a similar plan. Everyone, including fans, is required to wear a mask, unless competing.

Moore Public Schools is requiring face masks as well. The district says practices will also closed to non-participants.

OSSAA Board President Dr. Mike Simpson says these decisions are up to the individual districts.

“They administer the regular season game. They do their own schedules and things like that. We, as a governing body, administer the eligibility of the contests themselves,” Simpson said. “Until the playoffs hit, that’s an item that’s left up to local control.”

Simpson also serves as the Guthrie Public Schools Superintendent. The district is still working on their own plan for football and other fall sports.

“We’ve got a stadium that in a normal, successful year, we’re normally packed in that stadium. So how that’s gonna look, we don’t really know yet,” Simpson said.

All districts saying at the end of the day they’re just trying to keep the athletes safe.

“It’s a very fluid and ever-changing situation. We feel that if we continue to follow these safety protocols we have in place throughout the year, we will be able to move on into winter and spring sports,” Foreman said.

News 4 also spoke with Oklahoma City Public Schools today. They say they’re still working on an athletics plan and hope to have the details ready to go next week.

