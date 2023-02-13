OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Eager minds filtered through the doors of the Oklahoma History Center on Saturday, touring the “Realizing the Dream” exhibit which celebrated Oklahoma’s Black history.

Students like Jasper Gagah were learning valuable lessons.

“To come out here and talk about my culture,” said Gagah.

Fifth through 12th grade students across the metro were invited to tour the exhibit for Black History Month.

Nearly 200 kids came to learn about some of Oklahoma’s most influential Black leaders. Musician Jabee helped coordinate the tour.

“I think, at this point, we have a responsibility to make sure that this is something that kids have access to,” said Jabee. “Black history in America is everybody’s history.”

The Oklahoma Historical Society has been preserving this history so it will stay present in the lives of this generation.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said his district wanted to make sure students were aware of this educational opportunity.



“I think it’s critical for kids to understand the history, the plight, the contributions of their family members, their ancestors,” said McDaniel. “We say that the month of February is Black History Month but really this is a year-round opportunity here at this facility. Hopefully through our school system, to really understand history and how different people from different cultures, different walks of life made a difference in Oklahoma and around the world.”