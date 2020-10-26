Metro woman battling COVID-19 transferred to Enid after no room in OKC hospitals

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A Metro woman is battling COVID-19 two hours away from her family.

63-year-old Shirley Green tested positive for the virus last Wednesday, and by Saturday she was rushed to the hospital with plummeting oxygen levels.

“For her to be two hours away and by herself is just very gut wrenching for all of us because we can’t be there with her,” said Rachel Green, Shirley’s daughter.

“That was probably her biggest fear. She didn’t want to be alone,” said Matt Green, Shirley’s son.

Her family says by the time they got her to Integris Southwest, there were no more beds available.

“She was really scared… When you’re by yourself and the thought of a tube going down your throat is scary,” said Matt Green.

Doctors told them the same was true for every other hospital in the Oklahoma City Metro.

“They were out of beds, so they called my dad and said the nearest bed was in Enid,” said Matt Green.

Green was transferred to Integris Enid, where her family says she was given the very last Covid ICU bed in the entire Integris system in all of Oklahoma.

“We just couldn’t believe that there were really no hospitals left,” said Rachel Green.

Green’s oxygen levels declined even further and her family says she was put on a ventilator early Sunday morning.

“We’re on pins and needles just waiting to hear good news…I wish I had gotten to talk to her just one more time. I have faith that we will talk to her again,” said Rachel Green.

The family says they have a whole new respect for the virus, not realizing how sick their mother would become.

“I feel like I kind of doubted it a little bit myself…We know it’s real, I just didn’t really think it was as severe and serious and could attack your body so quickly like it has both our parents,” said Rachel Green.

Green’s family says she is being treated with Convalescent plasma and Remdesivir. Doctors say the next few days will be critical for her health.

“I wish I had gotten to talk to her just one more time. I have faith that we will talk to her again,” said Rachel Green.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me to help pay Shirley’s medical bills.