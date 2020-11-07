Miami, Okla., mayor announces COVID-19 diagnosis from hospital bed

MIAMI, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mayor of Miami announced from a hospital bed that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Bless Parker posted a video on Facebook saying he is COVID-19 positive.

Parker is seen in the video lying in a hospital bed at INTEGRIS Miami Hospital, wearing an oxygen cannula.

“I’m on oxygen at the moment,” Parker said. “My wife is also positive [for COVID-19].”

Parker said his wife is at home, but hospital staff kept him in the hospital because his oxygen level is too low.

“I am on constant oxygen. It’s helping me some, getting my levels up,” Parker said.

The mayor also said he has lost his sense of taste.

Parker praised the hospital staff at INTEGRIS Miami.

“Great staff, great people – they’ve been doing a wonderful job with me,” Parker said. “If you feel the need to come and have yourself checked, I can assure you our hospital staff in Miami is fully prepared and doing a great job with the COVID situation. They’ve been nothing but great.”

Parker said he has been in constant contact with City of Miami staff.

“You’re in good hands while I’m in here. I ask that you say some prayers for my wife and my family that are worried, but I’m going to be fine,” he said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a massive increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Parker urged community members to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“If you’re out in public, try the social distancing, try to stay six feet apart. Wear a mask. If you’re out, wear a mask. We’re not going to mandate a mask, but it’s smart to wear one if you’re out and can’t social distance. And of course use your hand sanitizer,” he said. “If you have a mask, please wear it.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

LATEST HEADLINES