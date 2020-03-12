Michael Bublé postpones several tour dates, including Oklahoma City stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Michael Bublé has announced several concerts in his tour are postponed, which included a stop in Oklahoma City.

Shows for Bublé’s tour from March 17 through April 5 have been postponed with new dates in the same markets to be announced soon.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” said Bublé of COVID-19.

Bublé was set to perform in Oklahoma City on April 3.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced.

“Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.