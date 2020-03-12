Breaking News
Closings and Delays

Michael Bublé postpones several tour dates, including Oklahoma City stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Courtesy: Chesapeake Energy Arena

Courtesy: Chesapeake Energy Arena

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Michael Bublé has announced several concerts in his tour are postponed, which included a stop in Oklahoma City.

Shows for Bublé’s tour from March 17 through April 5 have been postponed with new dates in the same markets to be announced soon.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family, of course, take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” said Bublé of COVID-19.

Bublé was set to perform in Oklahoma City on April 3.

Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been announced.

“Hold on to your tickets and they will be honored for the rescheduled dates that we will be revealing very soon,” said Don Fox, the tour’s national promoter.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner
Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report