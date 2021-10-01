Michigan man dies with winning lottery ticket in pocket

News

by: Denise Craig,

Posted: / Updated:

CASEVILLE, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — A Michigan man died with a winning $45,000 lottery ticket in his wallet, according to authorities.

Police in Caseville Michigan said Greg Jarvis’ body was found on a Saginaw Bay beach last week.

The 57-year-old was at the Blue Water Inn in Caseville on Sept. 13 when he won $45,000 playing Club Keno; however, Jarvis couldn’t immediately collect the jackpot because he didn’t have a Social Security card. The card is necessary for certain winnings.

Jarvis was still waiting for a new card when he died.

Police said they believe Jarvis hit his head while tying his boat, fell into the water and drowned.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

