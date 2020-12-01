Michigan teacher creates STEM toy guide for 2020 holidays

HAMILTON, Mich. (WOOD) — In what has become an annual tradition of sorts, a Michigan teacher has released his 2020 toy guide for parents of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students.

“There’s a lot of unplugged stuff in here that has some technology associated with it but it pulls them away from those screens that they’re either on for entertainment, for time-killing or so much of their school for kids that are virtual right now,” said Hamilton Elementary STEM teacher Andy Losik.

Losik says this year it’s as important as ever to invest in STEM gadgets. He says it’s a way for kids to be engaged, learning, and disconnected from the screens they’ve become accustomed to during the pandemic.

His favorite toy for 2020? The Playmake 4-in-1 workshop.

“Kids are able to actually make things,” Losik said. “These aren’t play tools, but they’re totally safe.”

The set comes with a version of various woodworking tools, including a band saw, a lathe and a drill press.

Losik picked Bananagrams as the perfect game for gathering around a dinner table in the evenings, one of the rare games that can be fun for all generations.

“Christmas and the holidays are bound to be very different this year, but even if it’s not what we’re used to, there’s a joy to the season a global pandemic can’t take away,” he wrote on his blog. “Hopefully, these ideas help with your shopping and deliver some of that joy to your kids this holiday season.”

Find the full list for 2020 STEM Toys on Losik’s blog.

