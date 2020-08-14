Mid-Del Deputy Superintendent upset with KFOR coverage of school district’s COVID response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Deputy Superintendent for the Mid-Del school district, Jason Perez had a few choice words for what he believed to be ‘sensational’ reporting by Oklahoma’s News 4.

On Monday, KFOR heard from several parents who were concerned with the district’s lack of communication surrounding active COVID-19 cases in the schools.

Mid-Del Schools confirmed to News 4 that four staff members at Carl Albert Middle School have tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes less than a week after teachers and staff gathered for in-person training at First Southern Baptist Church.

About a thousand teachers were required to attend with masks, but some teachers were still uncomfortable with the gathering.

The district told KFOR, “We encourage our staff to reach out to their principals if they have questions or concerns.” They said they won’t be releasing a further statement.

After Monday’s report, Deputy Superintendent Perez took to social media to express his disappointment in KFOR’s coverage.

Perez criticized News 4 for not actually attending the teacher training session. However, our reporters were not invited to the meeting.

Perez also claimed the report was sensationalized.

“People are scared enough right now and the last thing we need is for this news channel to add to that fear,” Perez wrote.

We agree.

Parents everywhere deserve transparency from their child’s educators.

KFOR’s reporting was backed up by information from the school district itself.

Oklahoma’s News 4 will continue Looking Out 4 Oklahomans in fair and accurate ways.