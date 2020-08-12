Mid-Del parents concerned after district confirms staff members tested positive for COVID-19

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Mid-Del parents’ list of concerns is now even longer after the district confirmed to KFOR staff members at multiple Mid-Del campuses have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mid-Del Schools has confirmed to News 4 that four staff members at Carl Albert Middle School have tested positive for coronavirus.

“With all the misinformation that we get on the daily, we should be able to trust our schools,” Lisa Roberts, a Mid-Del parent.

Parents are feeling left in the dark after learning Mid-Del staff members tested positive for COVI-19.

The news comes less than a week after teachers and staff gathered for in-person training at First Southern Baptist Church.

Roberts has a daughter at Del City High School who wants to head back to the classroom. But Roberts still has her guard up.

“It’s frustrating. I’m trying to understand that none of us have ever been in this situation before so nobody really knows what we’re doing. But it’s like nobody wants to take the responsibility to step up and say, ‘Ok this is what we need to do,’” Roberts said.

But mom Jerretta Taylor says her daughter suffers from epilepsy– causing her to home school at least for this semester to see how it goes.

She says the district hasn’t been transparent about how they’ll keep kids apart.

“They can’t control classroom size. They can’t practice social distancing in any way, shape, or form,” Taylor said. “The CDC right now has the serious 6 out. And I wonder, will that change to the serious 7?”

We contacted Mid-Del Schools and asked for an on-camera interview.

Instead they sent us this statement saying–

“We have had positive COVID-19 cases at multiple Mid-Del campuses. We offered voluntary COVID-19 testing for our staff members beginning last week. We had staff members and members of their family who participated in the voluntary testing and some did test positive for COVID-19. The District has identified any staff members who may need to quarantine and has communicated with them directly.”

KFOR also obtained a copy of an email the district sent to teachers on Wednesday afternoon, saying staff members who test positive will have to quarantine for 10 days and cannot return early, even with a negative test result. Saying in part, “We’ll be adjusting our return-to-work protocol and removing the testing option.”

“I worry about teacher safety. Staff safety. Students,” Taylor said.

Mid-Del says Carl Albert Middle School will reopen on Monday, August 17th. The building is being cleaned while it’s closed.

