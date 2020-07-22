Middle Eastern goat takes 3-day vacation around NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s a happy ending to the wild story of an exotic animal’s escape and escapades around Northwest Oklahoma City.

A Nubian Ibex – a wild mountain goat native to northeastern Africa and the Middle East – was spotted on the run Monday.

Today, he’s back home safely.

A KFOR viewer first spotted the big guy around Northeast 122nd and Bryant.

She sent us an email wondering what he was and where he should be.

KFOR News 4 found those answers about where he was and where he should be about a mile away at the home of Sam Porter.

“I came back and he was gone. He had jumped out of that 7-foot containment,” said Sam Porter. “He walked down the driveway and went on a three-day cruise around Eastern avenue.”

Abraham the Nubian Ibex is an escape artist – something his new owner Sam Porter is learning the hard way.

“His horns should get up to 50 inches,” Porter said.

Porter has raised exotic animals for about a decade and Ibex for about six years.

“One, because I’m a minister and because of the history of the Nubian Ibex which most animal scientists believe that is the animal God used to put in a bush when Abraham was going to sacrifice his son Issac,” he said.

As the National Director for the Southern Baptist Disaster relief – Porter was out of state, preparing for hurricane season.

His wife, neighbors and even their vets helped search for Abraham.

The team finally pinned him down by a pool near River Trails and Coltrane.

“Just kind of neat to see him in a neighborhood setting,” said Emily Mohr with Great Plains Veterinary Services.

Abraham’s vet Summer Heatly says Abraham’s home-base is actually better suited for him.

“Lots of built mountains and lots of room and trees and shade,” she said. “He’s in a much better setting now.”

“I’m so thankful for Channel 4 to tell our story and to activate our neighborhood,” said Porter.

He’s also giving Kudos to Mrs. Porter!

“I’m gonna owe her a lot, by the way and y’all saved my marriage because I paid a lot of that new Ibex!” Sam said.

Porter will be home today to see Abraham.

His vet says he’s sleepy but will be just fine.

Porter says next spring, about mid March, Abraham should have produced 30-40 baby Ibex.

