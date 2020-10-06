Midwest City confirms trick-or-treating in city on Halloween, offers alternative

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the city of Midwest City say the Halloween trick-or-treating tradition will carry on this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents who wish to participate can show their support by turning on their porch lights between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

“We want to leave the decision of whether to trick-or-treat to parents and neighborhoods,” said Tim Lyon, City Manager. “It is important for all participating to use caution and to plan ahead to incorporate additional safety measures this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The following best practices are recommended for trick-or-treaters:

1. Stay home if you are sick

2. Trick-or-treat with people you live with

3. Remain six feet apart from people not in your household

4. Wear a face covering over both your mouth and nose. A costume

mask is not a substitute for a cloth face covering. Consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask. Face coverings should not be placed on children younger than two years old.

5. Use hand sanitizer frequently while trick-or-treating

The following safety tips are recommended for homeowners:

1. Do not hand out candy if you are sick

2. Wear a face covering over both your mouth and nose

3. Mark six foot lines from your driveway to your front door

4. Refrain from having children select their own treats from a bowl

or common container. If possible, use a distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters.

5. Wash your hands frequently

Recommendations for parents include:

1. Talk to your children about safety and social distancing

2. Wear a face covering over both your mouth

3. Limit the number of homes you visit and make sure your children

stay as far as possible from treat-givers

4. Wash hands as soon as you return home

5. Allow children to eat only factory-wrapped treats and wipe off

candy wrappers with sanitizing wipe when you return home

6. Avoid homemade treats made by strangers

Midwest City residents who are looking for an alternative to traditional trick-or-treating can bring their children to the City’s Trick or Trail event from noon to 3 p.m. on Halloween. The event is a drive-through trick-or-treat experience on Joe B. Barnes Boulevard.

Costumes and candy buckets or bags are encouraged and cars can even be decorated as long as they are street safe.

Click here for more information about Trick or Trail and other city events.