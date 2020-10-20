Midwest City man accused of breaking into animal shelter to “let all of the dogs free”

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police believe a Midwest City man is responsible for a burglary spree after admitting he had a plan to let all of the animals out of the city’s shelter.

“So, we were able to clear 3 burglaries,” Midwest City Assistant Police Chief Sid Porter said.

Detectives say Steven Kunsman is behind three late night hits in less than three days.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught straight in the act,” Chief Porter said.

First, police say Kunsman broke into the Century Martial Arts Warehouse around 1 a.m. on October 6.

The 31-year-old is seen wandering around shirtless for several hours snatching “money” and “clothes.”

Kunsman was also caught on surveillance video grabbing a bite out of a candy bar behind the counter as well before taking off.

The next night police say another place was targeted.

“Out gun range just north had been broken into as well,” Chief Porter said.

Kunsman allegedly was hiding out in a Midwest City Police Training Facility even “making himself a cup of coffee.”

A few hours later police say they responded to an alarm at the Midwest City Animal Welfare Center.

Detectives say Kunsman shattered a front window with a “dog statue.”

Inside, officers found a “fresh urine footprint in the rabies room.”

“He was caught in one of the trucks when the officers arrived,” Chief Porter said.

According to court documents, Kunsman was armed with “an axe,” “a hatchet,” “a bar,” and a “wrench.”

Once Kunsman was booked, he made a recorded phone call to his mother who asked him if he did this.

Kunsman allegedly admitted to all three crimes responding with “You’re [expletive] right. I was working on letting all of the dogs out free.”

Kunsman is currently booked in the Oklahoma County Jail facing burglary charges as well as drug charges after officers found marijuana and meth stuffed in his sock.