Midwest City Police investigate after about a dozen shots fired Friday night following high school football game

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night that happened in a neighborhood near the Midwest City High School football stadium.

Surveillance video captured the sound of about a dozen gunshots fired.

“We heard a series of, ‘boom boom boom boom boom,’ I thought someone was banging on the door or my window,” neighbor Linda Jack said.

Police say two people were hit. KFOR confirmed through other sources that one victim, a Midwest City High school student, was hit in the leg, and the other person was grazed by a bullet.

Police don’t have any suspects yet.

“It’s just scary. Just hope it don’t ever happen again,” neighbor Linda Gable said.

Neighbors say they were fearful for their family members.

“I feared for the kids. That was it. Just overwhelming fear for the kids,” Jack said.

“I just had that fear of my granddaughter, and then you have that fear the next couple of days, you just have that fear of coming out here,” Gable said.

Other neighbors say they’re fed up with what’s going on.

“It’s ridiculous and we need a better police presence and it needs to stop. Bullets travel. They kill people. It’s ridiculous,” Molly Morrell said.

Gable says a window in her car was shot out.

“I came out here to check my car, and my window was busted out, shattered everywhere, glass all in my car, I had to clean it all up. I found the shrapnel that was in the seat underneath all the glass,” Gable said.