Midwest City Police release new details in homicide; suspect is victim’s brother-in-law

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City Police have released new information in a homicide that happened on Nov. 5.

36-year-old Jerome Piggie was found dead in his front yard with a gunshot wound.

His wife called 911, saying he was shot in the back.

In the call, she said she didn’t know who shot her husband.

Police say later, Piggie’s wife said her brother, 30-year-old Leo Milligan, killed Piggie.

According to police, she says she and her husband had gotten into a dispute. Milligan came to the house to confront Piggie. Police say that’s when he shot and killed him.

Authorities are still searching for Milligan and say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Milligan has a lengthy criminal history, including domestic violence.

If you know his whereabouts, don’t approach him and call police.

There is a reward for his arrest is available through the U.S. Marshal’s office.