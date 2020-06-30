MiLB cancels 2020 season due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — There will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.

The announcement by the MiLB was made Tuesday after Major League Baseball informed them that they would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

LATEST POSTS