Mile High Mess: Nuggets Thrash Thunder by 30

OKC entered their showdown with Denver having struggled against the Nuggets. OKC has lost three straight to Denver, but more importantly, is 2-4 on the second night of back to backs this season.

And that Thunder team was the one who came out of the locker room. Denver shot a blistering 70 percent in the first quarter. They started the game off on a 13-0 run. Triples by Monte Morris, Michael Porter Jr., Will Barton all dropped. MPJ added 20. Most of his damage coming in the first half. Morris had 13.

Finally, SGA hit a jumper and added a layup to cut the Denver lead to 14. In the second quarter, OKC was able to whittle the Denver lead to 11 thanks to a Ty Jerome follow off a miss. Jerome had 15. But Denver went on a 9-0 run to close the half which was sparked by a one hand follow and finish by Nikola Jokic inside. The Nuggets were on top 65-43 at the break. Jokic had has 50th career triple-double. 19 points, 11 boards, 13 assists.

The second half wasn’t much better for the Thunder. Darius Bazley managed to knock down a three and throw down a dunk for OKC. He added 22 points, a season high.

Jamal Murray played into the fourth quarter eventually notching a three to put it away for good. Murray had a game high 26 points on nine of 15 shooting. He also added five assists as the Thunder fell 126-96. It’s OKC’s fourth straight loss to the Nuggets.

OKC shot an abysmal 23% from three. On the other hand, Denver shot 55% from the field. Next up for OKC, they travel to Dallas for a showdown Wednesday.