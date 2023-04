MILFAY, Okla. (KFOR) A deadly house fire took place in Milfay, Oklahoma early Friday morning. The fire claimed the lives of a family of four.

Stroud and Milfay Fire Department arrived to the scene with 3 people dead at the scene and 1 burn victim.

The burn victim was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.