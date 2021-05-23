Military vehicle rollover blocks I-40 for several hours

A rollover accident involving a military truck has blocked all three lanes of I-40 near the Kickapoo Turnpike Sunday afternoon.

The accident happened around 2pm Sunday afternoon. Traffic was backed up for several miles and lasted several hours.

Emergency crews brought in a crane to upright the overturned military vehicle. The vehicle was transporting a storage container which remained intact with the vehicle after the rollover accident.

The driver had minor injuries from the rollover and was treated at the scene.