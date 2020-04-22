Millions of meals served at schools across the state during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Food typically served at school is now being made for pick-up and sometimes delivery by bus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Day one we served 9,000 meals. and we have now hit a daily average over the last two and a half weeks of almost 30,000 meals a day,” OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said.

And that’s just in the Oklahoma City school district here more than half a million meals have been handed out since schools were closed.

According to new data released Wednesday by the State Department of Education, schools across Oklahoma served nearly two million meals to students between March 23rd and March 31st.

An overwhelming amount.

“Surrounding states and other states around the country have talked about a decrease in the number of claims, but that is not what happened in Oklahoma,” State Schools Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said.

In Oklahoma City, about 3,000 kids have no way to eat on the weekends.

That’s where the regional food bank’s backpack program comes in.

“We packed enough food to last through the end of school for every single kid in that program,” Dr. McDaniel said.

And with summer approaching, state leaders are now hard at work on a plan for their feeding program.

Only 33% of Oklahoma’s school districts participated last year.



“That was before a global pandemic where there was many furloughed or individuals in many households where people lost their jobs So the need is even greater in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said.

To find out more about the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Office of Child Nutrition, you can call 405-521-3327.