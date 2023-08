Two-sport star Jaden Nickens will pursue his athletic future in football. The Millwood standout committed to play his college ball at Oklahoma.

The 2025, four-star prospect picked the Sooners over Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and many others.

Nickens is coming off of two straight state championships in basketball with the Falcons. He said playing in the SEC was a big reason why he picked OU, but also how it made him feel from the jump. He cited the first impression the Sooners made on him.