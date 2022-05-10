RED WING, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a Minnesota woman has been charged in the death of her newborn who was abandoned at a lake nearly 20 years ago and that she also abandoned another baby whose body was found in the Mississippi River years earlier.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Matter, of Red Wing, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the December 2003 death of a newborn boy whose body was found in Frontenac on the shore of Lake Pepin, a body of water on the Mississippi River.

According to court documents, Matter is also the mother of another infant, a girl, found in the Mississippi River in 1999.

Charges haven’t been filed in that case, which is still under review.