MIO: Fresh tomato salad recipe
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.
- 6-8 tomatoes
- 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely
- 1 1/2 tablespoon Roark Acres Okie Honey
- 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives
- 1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing.
Dice the tomatoes into large chunks. In a mixing bowl, mix the basil, honey, chives, and salad dressing. Mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated. Add the mixture to tomatoes.
Serve at room temperature.
