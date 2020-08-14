MIO: Fresh tomato salad recipe

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Recipes

More Recipes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.

Recipe:

  • 6-8 tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon Roark Acres Okie Honey
  • 1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives
  • 1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing.

Dice the tomatoes into large chunks. In a mixing bowl, mix the basil, honey, chives, and salad dressing. Mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated. Add the mixture to tomatoes.

Serve at room temperature.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter