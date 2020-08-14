MIO: Fresh tomato salad recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A simple tomato salad, with herbs and a little sweetness is just what you want on a hot summer day.

Recipe:

6-8 tomatoes

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves, chopped finely

1 1/2 tablespoon Roark Acres Okie Honey

1/4 cup Scissortail Farms chopped chives

1 cup Diane’s Legendary Italian Salad Dressing.

Dice the tomatoes into large chunks. In a mixing bowl, mix the basil, honey, chives, and salad dressing. Mix thoroughly so the honey is fully incorporated. Add the mixture to tomatoes.

Serve at room temperature.

LATEST STORIES: