MIO: John’s famous pork tenderloin recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Delicious barbecue cooked low and slow takes hours, but our recipe brings a lot of flavor in a fraction of the time.

It all starts with Oklahoma pork and John’s Bar-B-Q sauce and dry rub, made in Okemah.

John’s championship-style sauce and rub, plus the sweetness of Cheatwood’s Honey, gives great flavor to the pork.

Marinate overnight for the most intensity, then cook in the oven or an outdoor grill for a one-of-a- kind barbecued pork.

Barbecued pork tenderloin is great sliced and eaten with everything from cheese grits to baked potatoes to roasted veggies. Or, shred it for barbecue pork sliders served with classic sides like potato salad and baked beans.

This pork tenderloin is so good, you may want to double the recipe and freeze a portion to have for quick weeknight dinners. Serve it with John’s Bar-B-Q sauce in either mild or hot on the side.

Ingredients:

1-1 1/2 pound package pork tenderloins

1/3 cup of John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce

1/3 cup Coca-Cola

4 tablespoons John’s Dry Rub

1/3 cup Cheatwood’s Pure Raw Honey

Apply John’s Dry Rub to the tenderloins and place them in a ziplock bag or sealed container to marinate for at least two hours.

Mix together barbecue sauce, honey, and Coca-Cola. Pour over tenderloins and leave in the refrigerator overnight.

Cook on grill or in the over at 300 degrees. Dip in marinade every 5-7 minutes (at least three times).. Cook until the internal temperature is a minimum of 145 degrees. Cook at least 5 minutes after the last dip. If internal temperature hasn’t reached 145, continue cooking at 5-minute intervals, checking temperature each time.

Let rest 15 minutes and slice.

Do not use the marinade to dip the cooked meat in. Serve with John’s Bar-B-Q Sauce. This recipe can also be done with chicken thighs, except cook to 180 degrees.

