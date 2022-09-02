OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Everyone will love these easy-to-make meatballs subs. The whole thing comes together quickly, with frozen meatballs, French bread sliced into sandwich rolls and a quick marinara sauce. Makes for a good, quick lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

1 bag frozen Italian-style meatballs

2 French bread loaves, cut into thirds

9 slices mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp Hiland butter, melted

1 cup Scissortail Farms basil leaves

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1/4 tbsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp chopped Scissortail Farms parsley

1 tsp dried Italian seasoning

1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes

1/2 cup Suans Scotch Bonnet Sweet Tomato Jam

In a sauté pan, warm garlic in olive oil over medium heat. Add red pepper flakes, parsley, Italian seasoning, crushed tomatoes and tomato jam. Bring to a simmer, and cook for 5 minutes..

Add the meatballs to marinara sauce. Bring back to simmer, and let warm through, about 10 minutes.

To assemble sandwiches, slice French rolls. Place 7-8 meatballs and some sauce on each roll bottom. Place 1 1/2 slices of mozzarella cheese over each sandwich.

Place French roll tops on each sandwich. Brush tops with melted butter. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted and bread is lightly golden.

Let cool slightly, then and add fresh basil leaves to each sandwich. Serve warm.

