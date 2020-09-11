MIO: Sweet potato salad with bacon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – All the great flavors of potato salad are ramped up with garlic, honey, thyme and jalapeno. And the star of the recipe – Triple S sweet potatoes – gives a sweetness and complexity to the potato salad. This is anything but a boring potato salad.

Ingredients:

4 slices of thick-cut Bar-S bacon, coked and crumbled

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

2 garlic cloves, finely minced

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon of Roark Acres Honey

1 cup of celery hearts, thinly sliced

3 large Triple S Farms sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into medium chunks

2 tablespoons Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold Mustard

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Daddy Hinkle’s Seasoning

1 tablespoon Scissortail Farms Thyme, finely chopped

1 cup of green onions, thinly sliced.

Saute the bacon until brown and crispy. Allow it to cool, then crumble and reserve. In a large stockpot of boiling salted water, cook the sweet potatoes until tender. Drain and allow to cool in a colander while preparing the other ingredients.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the jalapeno, mustard, garlic, vinegar, olive oil, seasoning, thyme, and honey. Add the celery and green onions.

Add the sweet potatoes to the bowl with the bacon, toss gently to combine. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper as desired.

