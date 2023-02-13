ADIYAMAN, Turkey (KFOR/Storyful) – As the death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 37,300 one week after devastating earthquakes toppled buildings in both countries, “miracles continue” as people continue to be rescued from the rubble alive.

According to Turkish media, “miracles continue” and new rescues “kept hopes alive.”

Video at the top of this story shows the separate rescues of two children in Adiyaman, Turkey on February 13th – seven days, or 178 hours, after the 7.8 magnitude quake struck the region. A 7.6 magnitude aftershock was just as disastrous.

The video first shows a young boy named Hivay User being rescued by Turkey’s National Defense Department, followed by the rescue of a young girl named Miray.