STARKVILLE, Miss. — On Monday, Mississippi State University provided an update on the condition of head football coach Mike Leach.

“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding coach Leach’s condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time. MSU will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.” STATEMENT FROM MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY

Leach was transported on Sunday to UMMC in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue” at his home in Starkville, MSU said.

According to The Clarion Ledger, the Jackson, Miss. newspaper, Leach suffered a massive heart attack.

Leach was the head football coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2000 to 2009. Following his time in Lubbock, he later served as head football coach for eight seasons at Washington State University. Leach left the WSU program to join Mississippi State University in 2020.

On Monday, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone score board at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock.

Leach is in his third season with the MSU.

Mississippi State will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2 in Tampa, Florida.

MSU Defensive Coordinator Zach Arnett was placed in charge of the football team until Coach Leach returns, school president Mark E. Keenum and interim athletic director Bracky Brett said on Sunday.

