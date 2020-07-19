Missing 12-year-old found in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 12-year old girl who’s been missing for more than a week has been found.

Clarissa Delgado was found near Southwest 82nd and Miller, about three miles from where she went missing.

Delgado was last seen on July 10. Officers say they were concerned for her welfare.

A neighbor in the area saw her wandering, recognized her, and called police around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

The neighbor says Delgado had gone to her door asking for water before.

Police were able to locate Delgado and get her back to her family.

At this point, her condition and where she’s been for the last nine days is unknown.

Recent Headlines: