Missing child mystery: Uncovering the truth Tuesday at 10pm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may have heard about 39 missing children who were rescued during a U.S. Marshal operation that spanned across several states. There was a lot of interest and a lot of backlash about why such a story did not seem to get much attention. So News 4’s Joleen Chaney went to those on the front lines who rescue Oklahoma children and the crisis workers who help those children recover.

Their faces, ages, and circumstances are just as diverse as the problems that plague them. These are America’s missing and exploited children.

“When I first got into this work about 10 years ago, I believed some of the different theories, and different conspiracies that were out there,” Whitney Anderson, director of Dragonfly Human Trafficking Victims Services, said. “Perhaps that it only happens in third world countries or that it happens in this random abduction scenario, but what we see is much more hidden in plain sight.”

So when headlines like “39 Missing Children Found in Georgia Trailer Park” break, there is outrage, and there are questions. How did they disappear? Where did they end up? And were they victims of child trafficking?

“That’s a great question, and it’s hard to answer that, but I’ll answer it this way,” U.S. Marshal Johnny Kuhlman of the Western District of Oklahoma said

Kuhlman answers those questions tonight at 10 along with Investigators dedicated to bringing these children home. Those investigators will share their stories beyond the headline including one of those children found right here in Oklahoma.

The full investigation will air Tuesday at 10pm on KFOR.

