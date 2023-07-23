Detective Jathan Hunt announced on social media that a man missing from Edmond was found safe as of Saturday.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Private detective Jathan Hunt has announced that he found a man who was missing from Edmond safe as of Saturday.

Matthew Stanley has been missing for months with posters, fliers, and billboards begging for any information as to his whereabouts.

According to Hunt’s updates there had been several sightings of Stanley near downtown Oklahoma City but nothing confirmed.

A picture was taken from the Oklahoma Missing Person’s Database of Matthew Stanley.

A post put out Saturday by Hunt stated, “I am happy to announce that I have found Matthew Stanley and he is safe! No other details are available. Thank you for everyone who shared his information.”