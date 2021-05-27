Missing man resurfaces only to disappear again in decade-long mystery

IMPERIAL, Mo. (KTVI) – A man accused of leaving his wife in one state and then reappearing in another under a different name has disappeared again, leaving behind a second wife.

It’s the latest twist in a 10-year mystery.

Missouri’s Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Jay Holsinger’s disappearance after he was reportedly last seen on May 14 by his wife, Jaime, whom he’d been with for about 10 years in Imperial, Missouri.

“Contact me and let me know he’s ok,” she said. “Why? If he’s alive, why?”

KTVI previously reported that Holsinger disappeared from Ohio in 2011. According to that report, his wife in Rio Grande, Ohio, reported him missing after he left for a job interview and never returned. He also left behind twin sons and a daughter.

The Gallia County Sheriff Office in Ohio described Jay Holsinger as “at risk” in their missing person alert, saying he’s had “prior bipolar issues.”

In 2011, he resurfaced in Missouri after multiple women said they’d met him on dating websites under the name Jay Masters. At the time, a De Soto, Missouri, woman, who remained anonymous, said she fell for him, not knowing he’d left a wife behind in Ohio. She later claimed that while they were living together, she returned home from work to find him gone, along with her and her daughter’s valuables.

Jaime Holsinger said she and Jay Holsinger also became a couple around that time and eventually got married.

“Ten years ago. Everybody deserves a second chance, and people that have a perfect life can judge, but nobody’s perfect,” she said.

Jaime Holsinger said doctors recently diagnosed her with cancer and that her relationship with Jay Holsinger seemed stronger than ever.

“He’s been my rock,” she said. “Getting me to my doctors, my oncologist, my surgeon.”

Jaime Holsinger said when she last spoke to him a week and a half ago, he told her he had just arrived at work. She said she heard him put the truck in park, but people at his job said he never showed up that day.

He apparently sent a text message to his supervisor that read: “Not feeling good. Stomach issues.” His desk has been untouched since mid-May, with personal mail including his wife’s medical records, a raffle to raise money for her care, and a Christmas box — from another woman — with her picture and a love note reading in part, “Your Baby.”

Co-worker Larry Brown had worked with Jay Holsinger for about nine months.

“How shocked I was that this was the same individual,” Brown said.

Another co-worker described him as the smartest person he’s ever worked with.

People have sent him texts asking about his welfare.

“Are you OK? Is everything OK?” Brown said. No one has received a response.

Jaime Holsinger said he left home May 14 driving a 2007 or 2008 GMC Sierra crew cab pick-up with a silver toolbox with the license plate 1WE S39. She also said he left behind critical heart medications.

He may be wearing a black Batman ballcap. A former co-worker told KTVI he sometimes called himself Batman — or Bruce Wayne, his secret identity — at times.

“I just want to know whether he’s OK, whether he’s alive,” Jaime Holsinger said. “If he didn’t want to be with me, that’s fine. Be a man and face me. I can’t run from my cancer.”