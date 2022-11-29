FOLSOM, La. (KFOR/Storyful) – Two young sisters, just four and seven-years-old, raced into their parents’ arms after they went missing, along with their Golden Retriever, in the woods by their home near Folsom, Louisiana.

Abigail Bourg, 7, and her little sister Cecilia, 4, were playing outside when they disappeared into the wooded area sometime around 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28th.

Multiple agencies joined in on the search, using drones, ATVs, K9s and helicopters.

By 9:30 p.m. all three had been located. Video at the top of this story shows the girls racing toward their overjoyed parents for an embrace.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted the video and thanked everyone involved in the search. “Two little girls; one devoted dog; hundreds of concerned and caring neighbors, friends, and first responders; and a very happy ending.”

No further details were released concerning how far away from home the trio wandered. Fortunately, no one was injured.