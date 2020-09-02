Mississippi flag commission picks final flag design to go on November ballot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected a final design to be included for a vote on the November 3 ballot.
The vote was 8-1 in favor of the “New Magnolia Flag.”
The commission met at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson to select the design.
If voters accept the design chosen by the commissioners, it will become the new Mississippi flag. If they reject it, the commission will find a new design to go on the ballot later.
LATEST STORIES:
- As immigrants struggle, fees to apply for citizenship to go up 80%
- United plans to furlough 16,000 workers in October, fewer than expected
- Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates
- Divers continue to search for missing driver in Oklahoma City neighborhood
- Pres. Trump visiting North Carolina to designate Wilmington as ‘WWII Heritage City’