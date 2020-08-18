Mississippi flag commission selects top five flag designs

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected their five finalists. The designs to advance to the next round.

According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 and September 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter