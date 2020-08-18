JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag selected their five finalists. The designs to advance to the next round.
According to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, future commission meetings will be at 10:30 a.m. on August 25 and September 2. The commission will choose a design on September 2 and report that selection to the governor and legislature.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cherokee Nation welcomes two Yellowstone bison to herd in Delaware County
- Mississippi flag commission selects top five flag designs
- Police investigate drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
- Dome Fire scorches 40K acres in Mojave National Preserve at California/Nevada border
- New cookie alert: Girl Scouts unveil french toast-inspired treat