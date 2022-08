EL PASO, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – A sinkhole opened up, devouring a woman’s car in central El Paso, Texas on August 9th. When fire crews arrived, video shows firemen and bystanders working together to pull the woman from the rear windshield.

Moments after they pulled the woman to safety, her car sinks.

She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Three firefighters also suffered minor injuries, which happened when they broke out the glass to rescue the woman.