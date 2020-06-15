Monday 6/15/2020 Forecast

It will be another hot and sunny day for the last Monday of Spring.

Highs today will be in the upper-80’s and low 90’s. Plenty of sunshine and breezy south winds.

Some showers possible this afternoon in SE Oklahoma, but dry in the Metro.

Tonight will be clear and mild. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot. A 20%-30% chance of showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible Tuesday afternoon, but after that it will be dry as we head into the weekend.

The weekend still looks good. Sunny and hot with highs in the 90’s.