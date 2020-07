After a mild and muggy start, we’ll see sunny skies again today.

Highs will make it into the mid-90’s, but with this stubborn humidity it will closer to triple-digits.

Some storms will develop in Western Oklahoma around 2-3pm. As the storms move towards the I-35 corridor they will strengthen.

OKC Metro ETA for storms this afternoon will be from 5-6pm.

Some storms will be severe with large (quarter-size) hail and damaging (60+ mph) wind gusts possible.