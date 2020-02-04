Moore community grieves after second student dies from hit & run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Two students are now dead after a driver crashed into a group of Moore High Schools students during cross country practice on Monday.

“Our community is devastated. We’re hurting. We are embracing one another,” Dr. Robert Romines, the superintendent for Moore Public Schools, said.

It’s been a tough start to the week for the Moore community.

“She was going to sign a scholarship Wednesday for cross country,” Dustin Horstkoetter, the Director of Safety and Security for Moore Public Schools, said.

The school district is mourning the loss of Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman, who died just feet away from the school on Monday after being hit by the driver of a truck during cross country practice, and now sophomore Yuridia Martinez, who died on Tuesday.

“She was someone who strived to be her best, but then she was someone who supported her teammates, and she was also engaged in her community,” Rob Morris, who produced an athlete of the week piece on Freeman for Moore Monthly, said.

Four other students were hit, and two of them are still battling critical injuries.

Flowers line the sidewalk where the tragedy unfolded as fellow students continue to pay their respects.

“I wanted to come out here to show that I care,” Johnny Gilliland, a sophomore, said.

The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Max Townsend, remains in jail without bond.

He is facing six counts of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of manslaughter.

Police believe he was under the influence of something at the time of the crash, but that is not confirmed at this time.

“We’re going to rebound, bounce back and we’re going to support Yuridia and Rachel’s family as best as we can,” Horstkoetter said.

Students and staff gathered at the Moore High School gym Tuesday night to honor the victims’ memory.