Moore officer pleads not guilty in crash that killed high school senior

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The off-duty Moore officer who was involved in the rollover crash that killed a high school senior on her way to the ACT has plead not guilty to manslaughter.

It happened at the intersection of South Sooner Road and Southeast 134th Street in Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 14, 2019, Emily Gaines was on her way to take the ACT.

Kyle Lloyd

Investigators say off-duty Moore police officer Kyle Lloyd was speeding at 94 miles per hour and crashed into Gaines as she was making a left turn.

“I’m angry I have to drive past the place where she was murdered,” Bryan Gaines, Emily’s father, told KFOR in January.

A civil lawsuit against Lloyd, the City of Moore and the Moore Police Department reveals where Lloyd was going – the department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event.

One of the officers locked themselves out of a police vehicle before they were about to head to a parade for the event.

Lloyd had another set of keys to that vehicle and was headed to get those keys to the officer.

The lawsuit claims he had no reason to be speeding. Part of it reads: “If Officer Lloyd had been traveling the speed limit, Emily Gaines would have cleared the intersection before Officer Lloyd entered the intersection by over four seconds and the collision would not have occurred.”

Emily Gaines

“Just a senseless act, and we want justice and we want him tried,” Bryan Gaines said in January.

The Moore Police Department has placed Lloyd on administrative leave.

“Upon our receipt of the collision investigation, Sgt. Kyle Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. The Moore Police Department’s thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved during this difficult time. We extend our condolences and deepest sympathies to the Gaines family.”

School officials say Emily was a member of the swim team and sang in the choir.

A status conference for Lloyd is set for Dec. 11th where a trial date will be set.