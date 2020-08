MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Moore Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Betty Jean Beazley was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday on I-40 EB, headed towards Arkansas.

Beazley was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

She drives a grey 2001 Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate ‘JBV397.’

If you see Beazley or know of her whereabouts, call authorities immediately.