Moore Police Officer pleads not guilty in off-duty wreck that killed teen

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Emotions were running high Friday as a Moore family came face to face with the off-duty police officer charged in the crash that killed their daughter.

Emily Gaines was on her way to take the ACT when the off-duty officer, Kyle Lloyd crashed into her car.

Emily Gaines

Investigators say he was going around 95 miles per hour.

Friday, he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges.

“We’ll keep coming back, as long as it takes,” said Dana Gaines, Emily’s mother – pledging to keep fighting for justice for her daughter.

On December 14th, 2019 – Dana told her good luck as she headed out to take her ACT, not knowing it would be her final goodbye.

“We’re getting by – it’s not easy, but we don’t have a choice,” Dana Gaines said.

Investigators say Emily was turning left at Southeast 134th Street when off-duty Moore Police Officer Kyle Lloyd drove 94 per hour down Sooner Road – hitting Gaines’ vehicle.

The 18-year-old died before emergency crews could arrive.

A civil lawsuit claims Lloyd was in his personal vehicle – rushing to an officer who was locked out of a police vehicle needing to get to a parade. It goes on to state that if he had been going the speed limit, the wreck would not have happened.

“We have our friends and family – that helps,” said Dana Gaines.

That includes Emily’s choir teacher, Lynn Herbel. Herbel showed up to court Friday to support the Gaines family as Lloyd entered his not guilty plea.

“I’m glad that there’s forward motion because the postponing of the arraignment or the postponement of the preliminary hearing – it was just agonizing for the family when they’d get that call,” Herbel said.

Herbel says Emily’s empty chair in the Moore High School choir is felt daily.

“She loved deeply,” she said. “She was very passionate about being in music. We have a choir program with our special needs friends and she loved hanging with the friends, hanging with the buddies.”

A status conference is set for December when a trial date will likely be set.

News 4 reached out to Lloyd’s attorney for comment.